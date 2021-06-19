Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

NYSE:LAC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

