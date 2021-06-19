Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,049 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

