Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 125,100 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.08% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

