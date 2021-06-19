Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 23,240 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

