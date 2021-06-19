Ergoteles LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

