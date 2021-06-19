Ergoteles LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 437.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.35 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

