Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASH opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

