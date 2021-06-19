Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.06 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

