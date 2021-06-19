Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Medallia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE MDLA opened at $31.85 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $361,022.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,368,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

