Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $352.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

