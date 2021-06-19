Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.69. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

