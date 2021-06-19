Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.55 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

