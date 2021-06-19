Ergoteles LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

