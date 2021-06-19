Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.05% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 248,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $12,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE:CRS opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.