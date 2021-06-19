Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174,436 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $9,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $19,223,750. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

