Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

SOL stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70.

ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

