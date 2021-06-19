Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 22.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 247,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,977 shares of company stock worth $29,822,780 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

