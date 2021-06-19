Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 382,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,709,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

