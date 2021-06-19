Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $49.00 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CENTA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.