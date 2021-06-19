Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $217.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $175.66 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

