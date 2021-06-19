Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.33% of Protective Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 34.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTVCB stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.67. Protective Insurance Co. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $23.31.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

