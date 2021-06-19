Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MYR Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

