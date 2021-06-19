Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Materion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 235,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.