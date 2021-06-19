Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of CSAN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

