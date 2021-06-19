Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

NYSE:THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.