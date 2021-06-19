Ergoteles LLC Sells 69,910 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,910 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

