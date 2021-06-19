Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 20.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crane by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

