Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,987,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $47,106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

X stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.