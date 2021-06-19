ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $556,830.65

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $556,830.65 and $44,601.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,517,270 coins and its circulating supply is 28,237,936 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

