Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,056 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

