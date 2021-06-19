Essentia One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,309.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Essentia has a market cap of $3.40 million and $30,309.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

