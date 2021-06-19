Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.