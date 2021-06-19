Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches Market Cap of $44,950.55

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $44,950.55 and approximately $60,173.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

