Ether Zero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,128.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $445,081.35 and approximately $23,128.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.55 or 0.06117787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00143178 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,256,944 coins and its circulating supply is 183,227,531 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

