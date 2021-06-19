Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $271,554.36 and $16.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00724461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

