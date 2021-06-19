Ethereum Push Notification Service 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00005270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00182788 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.69 or 0.99813188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00857223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

