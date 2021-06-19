Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,663.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $912,156.93 and $67,663.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

