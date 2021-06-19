Ethverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,016.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $367,063.16 and $29,016.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00205543 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.83 or 0.00629510 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,707,742 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,568 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

