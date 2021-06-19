Ethverse (ETHV) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $370,130.04 and $44,898.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00209385 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00632270 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,709,190 coins and its circulating supply is 8,619,016 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.