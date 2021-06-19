EUNO Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. EUNO has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $1,502.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.19 or 0.00775356 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,234,560,734 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

