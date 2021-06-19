Evedo Price Tops $0.19 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $1.75 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.