EventChain Price Reaches $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $700,598.52 and approximately $12,331.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00725050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083367 BTC.

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

