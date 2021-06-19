Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $40.04 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $458,266.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

