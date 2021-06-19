Everex (EVX) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Everex has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $134,155.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00717216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

