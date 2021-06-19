Everipedia Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $113.13 million and $2.86 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,891,661 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,389,890 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

