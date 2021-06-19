Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 63.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

