Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $36,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $79.92 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.