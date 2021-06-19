Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 261.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

