Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) versus Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Head to Head Survey

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

5.5% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kubient $2.90 million 25.26 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kubient.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.09%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67%

Summary

Kubient beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.