EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.33% of EVO Payments worth $98,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

